VCM Report: CORSIA-eligible offset prices retrace as nature-based units hold firm

Published 21:51 on September 27, 2021 / Last updated at 22:15 on September 27, 2021

Standardised voluntary emissions reductions (VER) prices moved in opposite directions over the past week, with CORSIA-eligible units reversing weeks of gains as nature-based offerings largely either slightly increased or decreased in value.