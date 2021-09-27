Job Postings > Senior Advisor, International Climate Policy and Climate Finance, the greenwerk – Hamburg

Senior Advisor, International Climate Policy and Climate Finance, the greenwerk – Hamburg

Published 18:58 on September 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:54 on September 27, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: the greenwerk Position: Senior Advisor  – International Climate Policy and Climate Finance Duty Station: Hamburg, Germany Deadline for Application: 31 October 2021

Organization: the greenwerk
Position: Senior Advisor  – International Climate Policy and Climate Finance
Duty Station: Hamburg, Germany
Deadline for Application: 31 October 2021

Experience Requirements:

  • Completed studies (master’s or similar) with a background in engineering, environmental sciences, economics, political sciences or similar
  • At least 5 years of professional experience in a similar field, as project manager with project responsibility and experience in development cooperation
  • Practical experience with GCF (Readiness and Support Programme, Funding Proposals) and GEF (project proposal development)
  • Knowledge of international climate policy / finance Robust understanding of the determination, calculation and evaluation of GHG emission reductions in various sectors
  • Experiences in climate-relevant sectors, especially in the energy, transport and / or industrial sector are an advantage
  • Independent and result-oriented working style as well as strong communication skills and ability to lead project teams
  • Careful way of working and very good knowledge of the fundamentals of scientific work
  • Willingness to travel internationally
  • Very good knowledge of German and English, other languages are of advantage, especially Spanish
  • Very good knowledge of MS Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), advanced Excel knowledge is an advantage

Contact: Mr. Björn Dransfeld Email: hr@thegreenwerk.net

Job Announcement:https://www.thegreenwerk.net/news.php?&dl=the_greenwerk_job_posting_senior_advisor_2021-09.pdf

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software