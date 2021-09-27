Senior Advisor, International Climate Policy and Climate Finance, the greenwerk – Hamburg

Organization: the greenwerk

Position: Senior Advisor – International Climate Policy and Climate Finance

Duty Station: Hamburg, Germany



Experience Requirements:



Completed studies (master’s or similar) with a background in engineering, environmental sciences, economics, political sciences or similar

At least 5 years of professional experience in a similar field, as project manager with project responsibility and experience in development cooperation

Practical experience with GCF (Readiness and Support Programme, Funding Proposals) and GEF (project proposal development)

Knowledge of international climate policy / finance Robust understanding of the determination, calculation and evaluation of GHG emission reductions in various sectors

Experiences in climate-relevant sectors, especially in the energy, transport and / or industrial sector are an advantage

Independent and result-oriented working style as well as strong communication skills and ability to lead project teams

Careful way of working and very good knowledge of the fundamentals of scientific work

Willingness to travel internationally

Very good knowledge of German and English, other languages are of advantage, especially Spanish