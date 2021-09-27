“Not acceptable” if Russia imposes carbon price only on exporters – EU official

It would not be permissible for Moscow to only impose a carbon tax on exports as a means of shielding Russian firms from the impact of the EU’s border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), a senior EU official said on Monday.