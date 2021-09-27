Pricing and Index Director, Carbon Markets, Climate Impact X – London/Singapore

Climate Impact X (CIX), a global Environmental Commodities Exchange, is looking for a Pricing and Index Director to help build the future of carbon trading markets. We are developing a global carbon exchange and marketplace that aims to scale the voluntary carbon market, through a joint venture to be established by DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek.

CIX will connect an ecosystem of partners, leveraging satellite monitoring, machine learning and blockchain to enhance transparency, integrity, and quality of carbon credits. This will empower corporations to take effective action and complement carbon reduction efforts as part of a holistic climate mitigation strategy.

CIX will offer distinct platforms and products that will cater to the needs of different carbon credit buyers and sellers. The Exchange will facilitate the sale of large-scale high-quality carbon credits through standardised contracts – catering primarily to MNCs and institutional investors. The Project Marketplace will offer a curated selection of NCS projects that can meet corporate sustainability objectives. Each project on the Project Marketplace will be supported by transparent impact, risk and pricing data.

For more information, please visit www.climateimpactx.com

About The Role:

The individual will manage the design, development and implementation of spot-traded pricing sessions for indexing standardised contracts, as part of a constantly evolving carbon credits product portfolio and growing information business. The individual will be accountable for delivering platform and pricing environment designs to support market data and index products; for platform/product development, management and for further ecosystem development.

The role is based in London or Singapore, reporting directly to CIX Head of Product

Responsibilities:

Design & build spot platform capabilities with secure mechanisms that generate effective price discovery through fair, trusted transaction experiences, and for reliable credit delivery.

Analyse marketplace requirements and market conditions to optimise for efficiency, liquidity, information equality, volume, and price optimisation outcomes.

Develop time-bound pricing sessions for spot price indexation.

Monitor market events; test, problem solve and resolve issues with platform technology teams to ensure performance and delivery.

Conduct and run the pricing sessions, meeting product specifications and market rules and/or regulatory guidelines.

Work with Operations/Surveillance teams on dispute resolutions and investigation of potential rule breaches.

Evaluate and ensure that operations meet company objectives, business needs, service agreements and regulatory requirements.

Generate post-session reports for management and for guiding origination and membership sales teams.

Work with Product and Sales teams globally to attract new customers and expand product offerings.

Initiate, cultivate and maintain professional, positive and effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Support user registration & qualification, platform feature documentation, content & marketing.

Support communications, stakeholder consultations, regulatory enquiries and client training.

Work alongside a dynamic a team of product managers and business development directors to execute on product vision.

Deliver superior service to project developers (suppliers) and exchange members (buyers) by driving and optimizing platform processes and performance, and by managing risk.

Provide product structuring and pricing support to business units, ensuring alignment with the broader commercial strategy.

Stay current on market developments, new regulation/legislation and industry trends, products, and competitive developments in the voluntary and compliance carbon market

Requirements:

Education – Bachelor’s Degree: Business, Finance, Economics or equivalent

Preferred higher degree or working experience in relevant subjects such as Sustainable Finance,

Preferred higher degree or working experience in relevant subjects such as Sustainable Finance, Environmental Studies, Energy Economics

Required Experience – 10+ years of demonstrated knowledge and working experience of commodity trading or financial market platforms featuring competitive transaction mechanisms.

Preferred experience in Commodity Trading or Broking, Exchanges or Platforms, experience of trading or serving trade of carbon or other environmental or commodity markets, with a strong grasp of market dynamics, participants, contract & deal types, and key elements of value chain price drivers

Skills & Abilities – Critical thinking, problem solving skills; self-motivation with the ability to work independently and make autonomous decisions; excellent written and verbal communication; superior organizational and time management skills.

How to Apply: Click Here