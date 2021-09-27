Senior Manager, Policy, Asia Investor Group on Climate Change – Asia/Flexible

Location: Asia (flexible location, working remotely)

Employment: 12-month, full-time contract

Start date: Immediate start

Remuneration: Subject to negotiation depending on experience

Applications: Send expression of interest and resume to info@aigcc.net

Deadline for applications: October 18, 2021

Request for Proposal: AIGCC Climate Change Training for Investors on Advanced TCFD – Applied Scenario Analysis

Proposal submission by 17 September 2021

Summary

The Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC) is seeking a consultant to develop and deliver an online climate change training module on ADVANCED TCFD – APPLIED SCENARIO ANALYSIS for investment professionals in Asia. This would build on the existing core foundation training module on TCFD Framework and Reporting developed by AIGCC.

This project is referred to as the AIGCC Climate Change Training for Investors on Advanced TCFD – Applied Scenario Analysis.

The consultant will report to designated AIGCC staff and will work collaboratively with AIGCC key members that form the Project Advisory Committee (PAC) if required. The committee members are composed of asset owners, asset managers and service providers in the region with experience in integrating climate change risks and opportunities in the investment process.

Key to the success of this project is a training program that will:

Comprise one module on Advanced TCFD – Applied Scenario Analysis, in the form of a guided step-by-step approach for the development and application of scenario analysis, featuring the below content:

– Need for Climate-Related Scenario Analysis

– Scenario Analysis Methodologies, Tools and Outputs

– Moving beyond the current risk disclosure framework

– Need for Climate-Related Scenario Analysis – Scenario Analysis Methodologies, Tools and Outputs – Moving beyond the current risk disclosure framework Include at least four practical case studies focusing on the market-specific dynamics and reporting nuances in key Asian markets, such as examples from China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and India, drawing on the practical experience of AIGCC members.

Develop training materials for the module of 1-1.5 hours duration with the latest information on best practices, global resources, and investor case studies, drawing on the experience of investors who are further advanced in TCFD disclosures. This includes conducting interviews with at least six investors to collect case studies and gain in-depth feedback on content development, under the guidance of AIGCC, and interviews with at least six staff from investor network organizations involved in TCFD.

Be compatible with online delivery, including interactive elements that can test participants’ understanding and encourage feedback on content, allowing for materials to be continuously adapted and replicated to suit investor needs.

Content to be delivered in PowerPoint format, converted to SCORM files for the online learning platform TalentLMS.

Present draft module content and outline to AIGCC Climate Change Training PAC to ensure course content suits investor needs, incorporating member feedback and experience in final module content as appropriate.

Ensure course content is compatible with accreditation by the CFA Institute or similar accreditation.

The consultant will be expected to collate, develop and deliver content for one module of approximately 1 – 1.5 hours duration on TCFD Applied Scenario Analysis.

Project Start and End Dates

It is anticipated that the consultant will begin work in October and complete all deliverables by end November 2021.

Proposal Submission

Please send your proposal via email to Joan Yap (joan.yap@aigcc.net) by 17 September 2021. Evaluation of proposals will commence on a rolling basis on receipt.

Proposals must include the following