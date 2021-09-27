Euro Markets: Carbon sets new records as energy prices surge
Published 13:00 on September 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:07 on September 27, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
European carbon prices extended Friday's record highs in early trade on Monday amid solid gains across the energy complex, as equities rallied and crude oil rose to a three-year high.
