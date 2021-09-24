Alberta offset prices nudge up post-election, but further rises holding off

Published 17:04 on September 24, 2021 / Last updated at 17:13 on September 24, 2021 / Americas, Canada / No Comments

Alberta compliance offset prices ticked up this week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won re-election, but traders believe credit values are likely to hold steady until the province’s 2022 Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) price is confirmed.