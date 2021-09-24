Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:56 on September 24, 2021 / Last updated at 14:08 on September 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EU Allowance prices advanced on Friday in line with a move up across the energy complex, while UKA buyers increased their bids above £60 for the first time in an increasingly tight British carbon market.
