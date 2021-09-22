EMEA > “Great buying opportunity” if EU carbon prices halve on gas retreat next year -analyst

Published 23:33 on September 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 02:36 on September 23, 2021

EU carbon allowances could fall in value by as much as 50% from current levels by next summer should sky-high gas prices retrace, an analyst has predicted, but this would present a "great buying opportunity".

EU carbon allowances could fall in value by as much as 50% from current levels by next summer should sky-high gas prices retrace, an analyst has predicted, but this would present a “great buying opportunity”.

