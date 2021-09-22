“Great buying opportunity” if EU carbon prices halve on gas retreat next year -analyst
Published 23:33 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 02:36 on September 23, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon allowances could fall in value by as much as 50% from current levels by next summer should sky-high gas prices retrace, an analyst has predicted, but this would present a "great buying opportunity".
EU carbon allowances could fall in value by as much as 50% from current levels by next summer should sky-high gas prices retrace, an analyst has predicted, but this would present a “great buying opportunity”.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.