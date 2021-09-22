Carbon Technical Manager, UpEnergy – India/Flexible

About Us:

UpEnergy ( www.upenergygroup.com ) brings aspirational products that save energy and improve health within reach of low-income customers. We develop distribution channels that sell efficient and clean energy technologies. We finance our product subsidies and our growth via bespoke projects that generate carbon emissions reductions that we produce for global partners seeking emissions reductions and social impact co-benefits.

We sell products under our SmartHome brand, and through partnerships with other brands. We operate regional distribution hubs and build relationships directly with customers through the SmartHome sales operation. We’ve seen 100%+ year on year growth for many years and have reached over 800,000 African households with products that deliver health and income benefits. A typical SmartHome stove saves each family we reach about 9% of their annual income while reducing air pollution.

UpEnergy has a 10 year track record of building projects that overperform expectations in the generation of emissions reductions, and that deliver on our the energy savings promise to our customers. We are one of the largest developers by volume of projects focused poverty alleviation through energy savings and fuel switching. Our team has a collective 50 years of experience and is at the forefront of Paris-era project finance.

About the role:

UpEnergy is at a time of exciting growth, expanding both in terms of product and geographic portfolio. We seek a Carbon Technical Manager to manage technical work associated with our existing and new carbon offset projects (GS/VERRA/Article 6 etc..). The Carbon Technical Manager will be responsible for the coordinating/managing team of internal staff and external 3rd party consultants. Create documentation and manage the approval process of new carbon emissions reduction projects focused on household/institutional products such as efficient cookstoves, water treatment devices and any other distributed technology devices.

Key Responsibilities

Manage a team of technical project developers and third-party consultants to ensure monitoring and reporting quality and execution of auditing requirements.

Manage a carbon project cycle with complex calendar of project monitoring and audit activities including field monitoring teams, reporting and documentation teams, DOEs, and UpEnergy’s carbon operations/data team for on time issuance.

Research and write project documentation, in collaboration with technical project developers. Documentation includes Project Design Documents (PDDs), Emission reduction calculation sheets and Monitoring reports, Project Mitigation Activity Design document (p-MADD) for Article 6.

Liaise with Standards (GS/VERRA/Article 6.4 etc…) on project review cycle.

Analyse and mitigate potential risks to carbon projects;

Provide monitoring and evaluation support to UpEnergy’s carbon operations team to execute monitoring including SDG benefits from the programme.

Desired Skills, Characteristic and Experience:

Positivity and Passion for fighting climate change and serving low-income households.

Experience in the design and development of carbon offset projects, particularly projects deploying distributed technologies using methodologies or protocols that involve statistical sampling.

Expertise in project management and demonstrated ability to coordinate complex projects with many stakeholders to deliver results on time.

Solid quantitative skills, mastery of Microsoft Excel, and proficiency in statistical analysis.

Expertise in household energy use and carbon emissions estimation.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to self-motivate and work both independently and in a collaborative team setting.

Advanced knowledge of carbon standards, and carbon methodologies and protocols

Clear understanding of scientific research design, statistics, and quantitative and qualitative research methods.

Familiarity with project finance a huge plus.

Bachelor’s Degree required. Advanced degree in related field preferred. Fluent English speaker.

Compensation

UpEnergy offers highly competitive compensation and benefits combined with an attractive bonus/profit sharing structure.

Why Join Us?

A Unique Culture UpEnergy encourages teamwork, creativity, and experimentation. We are not afraid to develop new project types, or to roll up our sleeves and tackle challenging operating environments. We stay close to our market, understand our customers, and have a lot of fun while doing our work! Opportunity to do things in a new way As a leader in a fast moving industry, our team is constantly evolving, iterating and learning how to improve our business. This means endless opportunities for a self-starter to initiate new ways of doing things or experimenting ways to help us improve. Personal and Career Growth At UpEnergy we value both personal and professional growth. We have built a culture of mutual learning and encourage our team to take on projects that expand their knowledge, expose them to parts of the business where they are most interested. Create Lasting Impact Our clean energy products bring positive impact to both our planet and the low-income communities we work in. We pledge to recycle revenue into the communities we serve and we work alongside our customers to make sure they benefit from our products.

To Apply:

Please send a customized cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and CV with subject line- “Carbon Technical Manager” to jobs@upenergygroup.com.

Start date & Location

The location is flexible with preferred to be based in India. The start date for this position is soon as possible. However, given the current COVID pandemic, we put safety first when it comes to start date and location.

Love UpEnergy, but looking for a different role?

If you don’t think this role is the right fit for you, but you identify with UpEnergy’s mission and values, why not check out our other openings or drop us a line? There are many ways to make clean energy products available to more communities, and if you are the right person to play a role in this mission, let’s stay in touch, and let’s build something together!