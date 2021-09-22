Directors dash from ICIS as analysis firm deals with mounting resignations

Published 23:57 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 23:57 on September 22, 2021 / Americas, Bavardage, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, US / No Comments

Two directors have resigned from ICIS, Carbon Pulse has learned, with the commodity market intelligence firm also losing at least two senior carbon analysts in recent months.