Nova Scotia carbon allowance volume rises once again for November sale
Published 20:44 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 20:44 on September 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada / No Comments
The allowance volume on offer at Nova Scotia’s Nov. 23 cap-and-trade auction will increase for the third straight sale, according to a notice published by the province’s environment ministry on Wednesday.
The allowance volume on offer at Nova Scotia’s Nov. 23 cap-and-trade auction will increase for the third straight sale, according to a notice published by the province’s environment ministry on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.