RFS Market: RINs dive beneath $1.00 on reports of multi-year biofuel quota cuts

Published 17:16 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 17:16 on September 22, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values declined to seven-month lows on Wednesday after news outlets reported President Joe Biden’s (D) administration is mulling multi-year cuts to Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) biofuel volumes.