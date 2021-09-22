Americas > RFS Market: RINs dive beneath $1.00 on reports of multi-year biofuel quota cuts

RFS Market: RINs dive beneath $1.00 on reports of multi-year biofuel quota cuts

Published 17:16 on September 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:16 on September 22, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values declined to seven-month lows on Wednesday after news outlets reported President Joe Biden’s (D) administration is mulling multi-year cuts to Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) biofuel volumes.

