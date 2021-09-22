EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:54 on September 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:23 on September 22, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon had a quiet morning on Wednesday as the market anticipated the expiry of the September options, while UK traders prepared for the fortnightly auction with UKAs maintaining a premium to EUAs for nearly three weeks.

European carbon had a quiet morning on Wednesday as the market anticipated the expiry of the September options, while UK traders prepared for the fortnightly auction with UKAs maintaining a premium to EUAs for nearly three weeks.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software