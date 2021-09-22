Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:54 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 14:23 on September 22, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
European carbon had a quiet morning on Wednesday as the market anticipated the expiry of the September options, while UK traders prepared for the fortnightly auction with UKAs maintaining a premium to EUAs for nearly three weeks.
