Asia Pacific > Up to a fifth of Australian carbon credits are ‘junk’, report claims

Up to a fifth of Australian carbon credits are ‘junk’, report claims

Published 03:32 on September 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 03:32 on September 22, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

More than 22 million of Australian offsets issued so far have been generated using a “deeply flawed” method, calling into question the value of the government’s entire carbon credit programme, said a report released Wednesday, though industry representatives said the report had “critical errors”.

More than 22 million of Australian offsets issued so far have been generated using a “deeply flawed” method, calling into question the value of the government’s entire carbon credit programme, said a report released Wednesday, though industry representatives said the report had “critical errors”.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software