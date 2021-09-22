Up to a fifth of Australian carbon credits are ‘junk’, report claims
Published 03:32 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 03:32 on September 22, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
More than 22 million of Australian offsets issued so far have been generated using a “deeply flawed” method, calling into question the value of the government’s entire carbon credit programme, said a report released Wednesday, though industry representatives said the report had “critical errors”.
More than 22 million of Australian offsets issued so far have been generated using a “deeply flawed” method, calling into question the value of the government’s entire carbon credit programme, said a report released Wednesday, though industry representatives said the report had “critical errors”.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.