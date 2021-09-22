Up to a fifth of Australian carbon credits are ‘junk’, report claims

Published 03:32 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 03:32 on September 22, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

More than 22 million of Australian offsets issued so far have been generated using a “deeply flawed” method, calling into question the value of the government’s entire carbon credit programme, said a report released Wednesday, though industry representatives said the report had “critical errors”.