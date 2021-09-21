Senior Research Analyst, Carbon Markets & Climate Change, Zulu Forest Sciences – London

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent

Description

Zulu Forest Sciences is bringing an innovative and science-based approach to screening, originating and structuring nature-based projects. Our novel, expert software system evaluates and optimises the performance of re/afforestation projects to unlock the supply of landscape restoration projects and enable capital to flow into the most viable nature-based solutions. Applying a science-based, vertically integrated approach to decision making, we effectively assess risks that have been historically opaque to project stakeholders, helping to attribute fair value to forest-backed carbon credits.

We are a small team of giants. You’ll join a diverse team of scientists, engineers, asset managers and innovators with over 200 years of combined experience in conservation, silviculture, biometric modelling, project finance and entrepreneurship, including advisory roles for the World Bank, United Nations, Food and Agriculture Organisation, and some of the fastest growing technology companies in the world today.

Responsibilities

We are looking for someone who is passionate about making an impact in sustainable finance and climate change through research and market intelligence. We are pro-diversity and passionate about bringing together multi-disciplinary teams to solve complex problems with global impact.

You will:

Leverage your deep domain knowledge to conduct research, analysis, and report writing across all areas of research in Nature-based Solutions, the Voluntary Carbon Market, carbon policy and sustainable land use

Translate complex and disparate qualitative and quantitative data into actionable insights, PowerPoint style reports, and online research tools to drive greater transparency and improved decision-making internally and in the industry

Work closely with our strategy, marketing, and origination teams to develop accurate and timely media content, original research, business assets, and impact reports for diverse stakeholders

Utilise strong communication and interpersonal skills to interact with stakeholders to gather market intelligence and to present insights to external audiences

Be able to interpret, curate, and analyse financial information to produce NbS landscape reports, business recommendations, and investment memoranda

Represent Zulu Forest Sciences by speaking to the media, investors and at events in a research capacity

Requirements

Knowledge of key scientific, policy, and market developments that shape natural climate solutions, carbon markets and/or carbon standards, as demonstrated through prior work experience or thought leadership

A management consulting, strategy, or commercial research background

A strong academic track record in any numerate discipline

Excellent oral, written, and visual communication skills with the ability to translate complex to simple

Excellent analytical skills with knowledge of broader financial markets, finance and accounting concepts

Proven ability to work with systems and extract systems data for analysis in Excel or other data processing software

A strong interest in sustainability, technology, and innovation and drive to make an impact in climate mitigation

Nice to haves

MBA, CFA or Master’s in Economics, Finance, Climate Sciences, or a related field

What you’ll get

25 days holiday

Paid sick leave

Workplace pension

Employee Share Option Plan

Central London office a stone’s throw away from Hyde Park

Knowledge sharing across teams with a strong focus on continuous learning through internal and external training and personal development

Flexible work culture

We welcome applications from candidates with diverse experience levels. Salary will be commensurate with experience level.

Timeline

There is no specific timeline and decision will be taken for the right candidate.

Location

The role will be chiefly based in our office in Notting Hill, London (with the possibility to work from home from time to time).

Before you apply

To apply

