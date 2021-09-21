UPDATE – RWE in line for windfall EUA profit if coal closures are advanced -report
Published 13:40 on September 21, 2021 / Last updated at 14:08 on September 21, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
German utility RWE’s early hedging of its EUA exposure for the period to 2030 may earn it significant financial rewards if the country’s coal phaseout is brought forward from its scheduled 2038 deadline, according to media reports.
