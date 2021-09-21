National oil companies join pledge to reach net zero operational emissions
Published 11:59 on September 21, 2021 / Last updated at 11:59 on September 21, 2021 / Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Brazil's Petrobras and Saudi Aramco have joined ten other oil and gas companies in aiming for net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions, though the pledge did not include setting a date for when the goals would be reached.
Brazil’s Petrobras and Saudi Aramco have joined ten other oil and gas companies in aiming for net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions, though the pledge did not include setting a date for when the goals would be reached.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.