Americas > National oil companies join pledge to reach net zero operational emissions

National oil companies join pledge to reach net zero operational emissions

Published 11:59 on September 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:59 on September 21, 2021  /  Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Brazil's Petrobras and Saudi Aramco have joined ten other oil and gas companies in aiming for net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions, though the pledge did not include setting a date for when the goals would be reached.

Brazil’s Petrobras and Saudi Aramco have joined ten other oil and gas companies in aiming for net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions, though the pledge did not include setting a date for when the goals would be reached.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software