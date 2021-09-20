Stakeholders raise legality, reliability concerns about California 2022 Scoping Plan options
Published 22:33 on September 20, 2021 / Last updated at 23:05 on September 20, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Stakeholders are advocating for California regulator ARB to increase the stringency or the long-term certainty of its WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme in the 2022 Scoping Plan, while power utilities and an oil major raised reliability and legality questions about current scenarios, public comments show.
Stakeholders are advocating for California regulator ARB to increase the stringency or the long-term certainty of its WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme in the 2022 Scoping Plan, while power utilities and an oil major raised reliability and legality questions about current scenarios, public comments show.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.