Stakeholders raise legality, reliability concerns about California 2022 Scoping Plan options

Published 22:33 on September 20, 2021 / Last updated at 23:05 on September 20, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Stakeholders are advocating for California regulator ARB to increase the stringency or the long-term certainty of its WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme in the 2022 Scoping Plan, while power utilities and an oil major raised reliability and legality questions about current scenarios, public comments show.