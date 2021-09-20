GHG Auction & Market Unit Supervisor, Washington Dept. of Ecology – Lacey

GHG Auction & Market Unit Supervisor (Environmental Planner 5)

Salary

$72,756.00 – $95,484.00 Annually

Location

Thurston County – Lacey, WA

Job Type

Full Time – Permanent

Department

Dept. of Ecology

Job Number

2021-AQ4734-09286

Description

Per Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 21-14 (Download PDF reader), Washington State employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18th, 2021. As a condition of employment, the successful candidate will be required to provide proof of their COVID-19 Vaccination as part of the hiring process. Requests for medical and religious exemptions will be considered. If you have questions, please contact Careers@ecy.wa.gov with “COVID-19 Vaccination” in the subject line.

Keeping Washington Clean and Evergreen

Washington has adopted ground-breaking legislation to address climate change by sharply reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. Do you care passionately about climate change? Are you seeking a challenging and rewarding job in which you will be directly addressing the climate crisis? Then join us as we implement this historic legislation.

The Air Quality Program (AQP) is looking to fill the GHG Auction and Market Unit Supervisor (Environmental Planner 5) position. This position will be located at our Headquarters Building in Lacey, WA.

The mission of the Air Quality Program (AQP) is to protect and improve air quality in Washington and to protect our State’s environment for current and future generations. Washington is in the process of building only the second economy-wide cap and invest program in the United States, and Air Quality’s newly created Climate Commitment Act Implementation Group is leading the design and implementation of this program. As part of the cap and invest program, businesses and entities will be required to obtain allowances tied to their emissions, which can be bought, sold, and traded. This market will begin on January 1, 2023, and the proceeds will be invested in initiatives to decarbonize transportation and other sectors of the economy, promote clean energy, and advance equity and environmental justice.

As the GHG Auction and Market Unit Supervisor you will be central to the success of this program. We are looking for someone who will be the subject matter expert on GHG auctions and markets, take a leadership role in the design, implementation, and oversight of the auctions and markets, and who can help hire and supervise the staff of the Auction and Market Unit. This will be a demanding and fast-paced job, but one that offers a unique role in building a cutting-edge cap and invest program to address climate change. For more details on job duties and qualifications, please see below.

Our culture and DEIR: At Ecology, we are a culture that is invested in making a difference. Join a team that is highly effective and collaborative, with leadership that embrace the value of people.

Ecology cares deeply about employee wellness; we go beyond traditional benefits, proudly offering:

A healthy life/work balance by offering flexible schedules and telework options for most positions.

An Infants at Work Program that is based on the long-term health values of infant-parent bonding and breastfeeding newborns.

Continuous growth and development opportunities.

A wellness program that offers education, fitness classes, and an agency-wide fondness for outdoor meetings.

Opportunities to serve your community and make an impact through meaningful work.

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect (DEIR) are core values central to Ecology’s work. We strive to be a workplace where we are esteemed for sharing our authentic identities, while advancing our individual professional goals and collaborating to protect, preserve, and enhance the environment for current and future generations.

Diversity: We celebrate and appreciate diversity; our unique perspectives and abilities enrich us all and lead to innovative approaches and solutions.

Equity: We champion equity, recognizing that each of us need different things to thrive.

Inclusion: We intentionally create and hold space so that we all have meaningful opportunities to participate and contribute to Ecology’s work.

Respect: We treat each other with respect and dignity, acknowledging the inherent worth of our diverse perspectives and lived experiences, even in times of uncertainty and disagreement.

We believe that DEIR is both a goal and an action. We are on a journey, honoring our shared humanity and taking steps to demonstrate our commitment to a vision where each of us is heard, seen, and valued.

During Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery, employees are working a combination of in-office and/or telework based on position and business need. Ecology is following current state guidance regarding building occupancy, mask requirements, health screening questions before entry, and social distancing.

Application Timeline: This position will remain open until filled, with an initial screening date of September 27, 2021. In order to be considered for initial screening, please submit an application on or before September 26, 2021. The agency reserves the right to make an appointment any time after the initial screening date.

Duties

What you will do:

As the GHG Auction and Market Unit Supervisor you will be an expert in the design and implementation of GHG allowance auctions and markets and will also be in charge of the team that designs, implements, and oversees the auction and market system. You will:

Assemble, organize, and supervise the Auction and Market Unit.

Take a leadership role in designing and implementing the auction and market program.

Serve as the subject matter expert in issues relating to GHG auctions, auction design and implementation, compliance, and offsets.

Provide economic analysis of market behavior, apply analytical tools to market design and monitoring, and understand interactions between the auction market, related markets, and the economy.

Consult with regulated entities, state and local agencies, stakeholders, tribes, and interested parties.

Provide advice and support to the leadership of the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) Implementation Group, Air Quality Program, and the Agency.

Qualifications

Required Qualifications:

Option 1: A Bachelor’s degree with major emphasis in economics, finance, business, or other areas applicable to auctions, markets, or commodity trading.

AND

Seven years of professional experience in economics or a related field such as finance or business that is applicable to auctions, markets, or commodity trading.

OR

Option 2: A Master’s degree or above with major emphasis in economics, finance, business, or other areas applicable to auctions, markets, or commodity trading.

AND

Five years of professional experience in economics or a related field such as finance or business that is applicable to auctions, markets, or commodity trading.

Candidates must demonstrate initiative, excellent organizational and management skills, excellent written and oral communication skills, and the ability to work effectively with multidisciplinary teams.

Desired Qualifications: We highly encourage you to apply even if you do not have some (or all) of the desired experience below.

An understanding of GHG cap and invest markets and GHG reduction programs and policies.

Supervisory experience.

Note: Having some (or all) of this desired experience may make your application more competitive in a highly competitive applicant pool.

Special Requirements/Conditions of Employment:

Able to maintain a valid driver’s license

