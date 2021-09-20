EMEA > Spain urges EU to curb carbon market speculation as part of measures to calm energy prices -media

Spain urges EU to curb carbon market speculation as part of measures to calm energy prices -media

Published 20:09 on September 20, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:16 on September 20, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Spain wants the EU to adopt measures to curb financial speculation in the ETS, outlining a number of proposals to calm the surging energy prices that are rattling the bloc currently.

