Poland vows to keep controversial lignite mine open after top EU court levies €500k daily fine
Published 19:20 on September 20, 2021 / Last updated at 19:20 on September 20, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Poland has vowed to continue extracting coal at its Turow mine after being ordered by Europe's top court to pay daily fines of €500,000 to the European Commission over the government's refusal to adhere to an earlier ruling.
