VCM Report: Nature-based VER values lift past CORSIA-eligible units

Published 20:58 on September 20, 2021

Prices for exchange-traded, standardised voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) rose more quickly among nature-based products than CORSIA-qualified credits for the second straight week, reasserting a premium in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) that had evaporated earlier this month.