EMEA > Utility Vattenfall ups 2030 emissions reduction target in 1.5C-alignment

Utility Vattenfall ups 2030 emissions reduction target in 1.5C-alignment

Published 16:49 on September 20, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:49 on September 20, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Sweden-controlled utility Vattenfall has pledged to phase out coal by 2030 as part of a ramping up of its voluntary emissions reduction pledge designed to align with a 1.5C global warming scenario.

Sweden-controlled utility Vattenfall has pledged to phase out coal by 2030 as part of a ramping up of its voluntary emissions reduction pledge designed to align with a 1.5C global warming scenario.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software