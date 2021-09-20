Carbon Market Business Development Lead, AlliedCrowds – London

AlliedCrowds has a unique mission: combine technology, data, and finance to bring radical transparency to carbon offsetting. We do this by creating innovative data products that help to unlock capital for entrepreneurs and project developers in emerging markets, enabling them to grow their businesses, hire new employees, and contribute to the global economy and UN SDGs. We have also created AlliedOffsets, the first aggregated database of carbon offsetting projects globally, providing transparency to the market.

We are an early stage startup and are growing fast. Our client base largely consists of development and environmental organizations, such as Conservation International, the World Bank, and the UN. Our data and tech have underpinned, among other projects, the world’s first meta-registry of carbon offsetting projects globally.

We are looking to build on our success to date by hiring a business development expert to help us sell data and research, among other products and services, to organizations that are looking to better understand the carbon offsetting market, their role in it, and how they can best make use of offsetting as part of their energy toward a clean future.

The Role

This is an excellent opportunity for a business development professional to join a growing firm active in the intersection of technology, finance, and climate change. The successful candidate will have considerable autonomy, proposing, creating, and executing a sales strategy for an agile firm seeking to disrupt the market space.

Creative strategic thinking is valued above all else, so come prepared to propose, trial, and execute ideas that can help the company grow to new heights.

We are looking for a long-term candidate that will be able to establish a sales strategy in the first several weeks in the position, and then move forward on implementing this strategy. We may also consider short-term consultants to help craft the strategy, without taking forward to implement.

Your role will involve the following:

Lead generation and fundraising strategy: creating and documenting a client acquisition strategy. Making use of existing contacts and building new ones to sell AlliedOffsets products and services.

Strategy execution: the ideal candidate will implement the sales strategy identified above. This include

International travel

Representing AlliedOffsets at industry conferences and events

Interacting with senior government officials and donor staff

Liaising with research and tech teams to create marketing materials and interactive tools

Working in all aspects of a sale, from lead generation to closing

Requirements

Degree in Marketing, Business, Entrepreneurship, or relevant field

Experience in environmental organizations — understanding of issues related to climate change

Excellent track record of generating sales

Ideal candidates will have experience in selling to stakeholders in the carbon sector

Creative thinking around sales strategy, demonstrated by establishing lead qualification and generation in previous roles

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including representing a company at industry events and/or speaking at conferences

Experience working with large international development organizations (UN, World Bank, etc.) is a bonus

Understanding of and experience in selling tech products, especially SaaS or data platforms is a bonus

Compensation

Compensation commensurate with experience and time commitment. We are looking for someone to join full-time, but would also consider part-time and / or commission-based candidates.

Working at AlliedCrowds provides the following additional benefits:

Workplace pension contribution for full-time employees

Frequent international travel

Considerable autonomy

Access to industry events

Office in central London location

Flexible working arrangement

Annual staff retreats

Regular social events

Apply

To apply, please send your CV/resume with a cover letter to careers@alliedcrowds.com. Visa sponsorship opportunities available for qualified candidates.