Kaitatari Kaupapa Here Matua, Senior Policy Analyst, Climate Change, NZ Ministry for the Environment – Auckland

Mō tēnei tūrangi mahi | About this role

We are looking for a Senior Policy Analyst with a broad range of experience, with particular background in economic or quantitative analysis to be a core part of the team supporting the transition to a low emissions economy.

You will play a key role in the Government’s emissions reduction workstream and contribute to meeting New Zealand’s emissions reduction goals.

Working alongside and supporting Ministry Directors and Managers, you’ll provide comprehensive, innovative, high quality advice, and help to build capability within the Ministry by providing the leadership that will coach and mentor others. You will use your excellent judgement and relationship management skills to influence stakeholders to achieve the Ministry’s outcomes.

You will work closely with teams in the Climate Change Directorate, but spend considerable time working with other agencies, iwi, business, local government and multiple stakeholders. Your advice will be informed by your critical assessment of the economic and quantitative evidence that is available to you.

You will be adept at explaining complex technical work to non-technical audiences, comfortable providing advice to senior management and Ministers and, comfortable working in an often fast-moving work environment.

Ngā pūkenga me ngā wheako | Skills and experience

This is a challenging role that will see you using your analytical abilities as you navigate complex, emerging, and often ambiguous issues. Your intellectual curiosity means you’ll be comfortable creating and taking opportunities and working across environmental, economic and social issues. You’ll also be politically astute, with the ability to reconcile competing and conflicting viewpoints to reach societal consensus on policy approaches.

If the following statements describe you, we want to hear from you:

Proven experience with complex cross-government policy development, evidence and/or implementation programmes.

Sound quantitative and analytical skills and experience in developing and implementing workable solutions to ambiguous and complex problems.

Curiosity and openness to develop Te Ao Māori.

Proven ability to represent your organisation and are recognised for your expertise by other

Government agencies or external stakeholders.

Commitment to developing your cultural capability and capacity in te ao Māori.

Mō mātou | About us

The Ministry’s purpose – He taiao tōnui mō ngā reanga katoa – a flourishing environment for every generation.

We offer:

a flexible by default approach to support your work-life balance

agile working, allowing you variety and challenges across the organisation as we work as ‘One MfE’

generous leave entitlements

training to competently and effectively engage with Māori as our Treaty Partner, this includes te reo me ona tikanga Māori courses

active social club and employee networks, including a Māori staff network

opportunities for development and education.

A key priority for the Ministry is Te Ao Māori. This means we work with our Treaty partner to advance Māori priorities for the environment and for environmental success. We will be confident and coordinated in our ongoing engagement with Māori and lead the natural resources system in engaging for success with tangata whenua. We will grow our capability and capacity to accurately reflect Māori views in our work.

An organisational priority is that we accurately reflect Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Ao Maori into our everyday work, by living our Te Ao Hurihuri Strategy through capability and capacity building.

We embrace diversity and inclusion and are committed to equal opportunities. What’s important to us is ‘he rau kotahi tangata’ – embracing our multiple talents – by harnessing our diversity and being inclusive. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds.

The location for this role is flexible which means you can work from anywhere in New Zealand. As a flexible friendly employer, we are happy to discuss options that may work for you and the business. We value and care about enabling our people to work in a way that means they can work at their best.

