Environment Policy Manager, Beef + Lamb New Zealand – Wellington/Remote

Passion, integrity, and a genuine desire to do our best for farmers and the communities they live in is what drives us at Beef + Lamb New Zealand. We are 100% farmer-owned and funded and work on behalf of New Zealand’s sheep and beef producers. Our vision is for sustainable and profitable farmers, thriving farming communities, valued by New Zealanders.

We are recruiting for an Environment Policy Manager. The Environment Policy Manager has primary responsibility for the development of B+LNZ’s environmental policy positions, and leading a team tasked with advocating those policies at a national and regional level.

As our Environment Policy Manager, you will act as a key link across the organisation to ensure feedback is obtained to support policy development; create opportunities for farmer feedback; and ensure consistent understanding and application of environment policy positions.

You will work alongside the Environment Strategy Manager to identify and manage strategic environmental policy risks.

You develop and maintain excellent relationships with farmers, partner organisations, industry and regulators to ensure our environment strategy continues to be successfully received and implemented by all our external stakeholders.

To be effective in this role, you will have the following:

A tertiary qualification in environmental science or policy, biological sciences, or agricultural science

10 years’ post-graduate experience working in a field such as environment planning, policy and/or resource management

An understanding, or preferably experience, of the sheep and beef sector, or pastoral primary production sector

Strategic foresight to anticipate emerging risks and issues and develop coherent and practical policies that put Sheep and Beef farmers in the driving seat.

The ability to pull diverse policy strands together into an integrated framework that is easily understood by all stakeholders and that can be practically implemented both at a policy level but also on-the-ground by farmers.

Strong established stakeholder relationships were the incumbent holds respect and credibility through their comprehensive understanding of environmental issues and impacts in the farming sector

Strong policy analysis and development capability and able to make sound decisions and give good advice based on robust processes and critical thinking

An ability to rapidly assess and report the impact of environmental, regulatory and other significant events at a national and local government level.

This role can be based in any of the B+LNZ’s offices, but there would be an expectation of one to two days per week spent in Wellington. There is a reasonable amount of national travel in this role, to represent Beef + Lamb New Zealand and participate in regional and national collaborative processes or similar forums.

What we offer

This career move builds your expertise in a field that contributes to one of New Zealand’s most important export industries, and the New Zealand economy. We offer a competitive remuneration and excellent employee benefits including additional leave entitlements, a fully-subsidised life insurance policy,and a work culture that values and rewards passion, integrity, professionalism and strong workplace relationships based on respect and whanau.

How to Apply: Click Here

Note: You will be asked to apply via our website if you do apply viaSEEK.

Applications close 30 September 2021