Senior Review Officer, Climate Change Authority – Canberra

The Climate Change Authority is the Australian Government’s independent advisor on climate policy.

The climate policy landscape has been changing rapidly over the past few years, with momentum gathering behind global and domestic efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

Through rigorous research, stakeholder consultation, and collaboration with other institutions, the successful applicant will contribute to policy thinking about one of the great challenges of coming decades.

Our ideal candidate

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to join the Authority’s Research and Reviews Branch and who has experience or skills in the following:

Experience undertaking reviews, drafting reports or developing policy options.

Experience and/or knowledge of Australian climate change policy.

Specific knowledge of any of the following schemes/areas would be an advantage:

the Emissions Reduction Fund

the National Greenhouse Reporting scheme legislation

the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory

low emissions technologies and related programs/policies

The key duties of the position include:

The successful applicant will

Undertake specialist research and analysis, including collecting, analysing and interpreting evidence to provide accurate and relevant policy advice.

Contribute to the planning, drafting, editing and fact checking of papers, reports and reviews for publication.

Provide input to Authority meeting board papers, team planning, executive and ministerial briefings and preparing responses to public queries.

Work collaboratively in a small team to deliver quality outcomes.

Monitor new information sources to support the activities of the Authority and keep abreast climate change policy issues.

Assist with planning and consultation with industry and government stakeholders.

