Program Manager, Industrial Innovations, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Program Manager, Industrial Innovations

Location: Flexible: Washington, DC or remote (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Director, Industrial GHG Innovations

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is creating the new role of Program Manager, Industrial Innovations to manage the development and implementation of Verra’s strategy to support the global energy transition and other industrial and technological greenhouse gas (GHG) innovation opportunities.

A day with Verra’s Innovation Team might include…

Engaging project developers, technical experts and other stakeholders to determine how potential projects in the energy transition and hard-to-abate industrial sectors could benefit from new VCS methodologies and standards to significantly scale-up GHG reductions and removals.

Providing input and guidance to the VCS Program team on key issues that should be considered when assessing the quality of proposed industrial and technological VCS methodologies to support corporates in achieving their net-zero targets.

Identifying, tracking, and working with Verra’s Policy and Markets team, to connect with emerging policies and compliance systems, and assess the potential for Verra standards to support government emission reduction/removal objectives.

Specific functions you will be responsible for…

Supporting the development, implementation and evolution of Verra’s industrial innovation strategy by making sense of existing and emerging industrial trends, policies, international frameworks and government incentives.

Managing Verra’s innovations work, by executing the industrial innovation strategy, in particular related to the energy transition, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU), energy storage, responsibly sourced (low-methane) natural gas production, clean hydrogen, refrigerants and other technological GHG opportunities.

Engaging with project developers, technology providers, investors, and credit buyers, to identify new methodologies and potential standards innovations that could scale up industrial GHG reductions and removals.

Participating in, and eventually supporting Verra working groups comprising a diversity of stakeholders, including from industry, civil society, and government, to guide and support our industrial innovations work.

Supporting Verra’s Program and Policy & Markets teams to identify and advance other industrial-related opportunities for generating carbon and sustainable development benefits.

Represent Verra at relevant industry conferences, workshops, and events.

You bring with you…

A degree, preferably Master’s, in sciences, engineering or a related field.

Seven (or more) years of relevant professional experience leading projects and people in the industrial and/or energy climate space, particularly CCS and/or CCU, electricity systems, clean hydrogen, crypto currency, net-zero strategy, and/or oil & gas.

Expertise in GHG accounting in the energy or industrial sector. Preference will be given to candidates with direct experience working with carbon standards and/or emission reduction regulations.

Experience working with project developers, investors, and other industry players to advance energy transition or industrial emission reduction/removal strategies, and/or other technological GHG innovations.

Track record of successfully navigating complex and evolving environments. An ability to think creatively and in a solution-oriented manner is essential.

An existing network of key organizations and individuals working in the industrial emission reduction/removal space.

Experience overseeing technical work and demonstrated success in collaborating to produce impactful outcomes.

Strong interpersonal skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations, and able to provide support and guidance to other Verra team members.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Supporting the creation of new GHG reduction methodologies and related tools to help scale-up current investment in industrial and technological innovations by one to two orders of magnitude.

Developing and implementing a strategy to ensure Verra is prioritizing opportunities and resources to maximize impact in the industrial sector while managing risks.

Developing creative yet workable approaches to addressing key technological and implementation challenges associated with the carbon accounting and crediting of industrial emission reduction projects.

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate change and sustainable development (SD), including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

Learning from a diverse group of climate and SD thought leaders and other talented professionals at Verra.

You will know you are successful, if…

VCS methodologies for industrial and technological innovations are recognized as providing the highest level of rigor, integrity and workability and are playing a key role in dramatically scaling up investment in related projects.

Verra continues to be the leading standard-setting organization in the voluntary carbon market, with technological innovations playing an increasing role in its climate impact.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback with respect to Verra’s management of its industrial innovations.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, policy makers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs. ● That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Top-tier health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply: Click Here

