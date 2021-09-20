Euro Markets: EUAs make gains amid further gas supply cuts

Published 19:40 on September 20, 2021 / Last updated at 20:23 on September 20, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Carbon erased early losses on Monday and settled at their highest in a week, after natural gas prices jumped on news of cuts to LNG exports in the Mediterranean and little additional supply from Russia.