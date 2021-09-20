Director, Head of Climate Policy and Delivery, Industry and Infrastructure, EBRD – London

The Director, Head of Climate Policy and Delivery, Industry and Infrastructure forms part of the leadership group for the Green Economy and Climate Action (GECA) team. The Director leads the GECA Climate Policy and Delivery, Industry and Infrastructure (CPD-II) team which has responsibility for GECA activities across the industry, commerce agribusiness, infrastructure and energy sectors. In addition the CPD-II team is responsible for developing and implementing the Bank’s Paris alignment, green finance and economic assessment methodologies.

The purpose of the role is accordingly to ensure delivery of the GECA team’s objectives in this area, to provide strong and engaged leadership for the CPD-II team and to be part of the overall GECA team leadership group, providing support, advice and strategic insights to the Managing Director and the other directors in the team.

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Director will demonstrate high commitment to the Bank’s mandate and institutional goals combined with the ability to create an environment conducive to technical excellence, lead strategic thinking for the sector, and provide leadership with a consistent approach towards staff, clients, and shareholders

Accountabilities & Responsibilities

Lead the formulation and implementation of the Bank’s strategy to promote green, low-carbon and climate resilient outcomes across the Bank’s countries of operations in the industry, commerce, agribusiness, infrastructure and energy sectors.

Work closely with the Managing Directors for the Bank’s Sustainable Infrastructure and Industry, Commerce and Agribusiness groups and their respective teams to ensure (1) delivery of those groups’ annual targets for green investment volumes, and (2) an efficient, robust, transparent and consistent assessment for their sectors of green finance, Paris Agreement alignment, climate risk and economic costs and benefits.

Supervise the review of all investments in the relevant sectors, ensuring the quality and comprehensiveness of the green and climate aspects of these investments and the related submissions to the Bank’s management committees and Board.

Promote innovation across the relevant sectors to create opportunities for new investments and reforms.

Lead the formulation, prioritisation and delivery, in close cooperation with Banking and GECA colleagues based in the Bank’s resident offices, of a comprehensive approach to green and climate policy dialogue in the relevant sectors across the Bank’s countries of operations. Accountable for the quality and coherence of this policy dialogue, including reviewing related Technical Cooperation proposals.

Oversee, in close cooperation with the Bank’s Environmental and Social Department, the development of robust, credible methodologies for the assessment of Paris Agreement alignment in relation to mitigation of all the Bank’s activities (other than for financial institutions investments) and mitigation green finance. Lead the Bank’s representation in key international bodies defining such methodologies and oversee reporting of the Bank’s climate finance in accordance with these methodologies. Lead the Bank’s representation in engagement with the EU taxonomy and similar sustainable finance classification mechanisms.

Work closely with the Director Climate Policy and Delivery, Financial Institutions, Risk, Resilience and Regulation to ensure the development of robust and credible methodologies for the assessment of Paris Agreement alignment in relation to adaptation and for indirect finance, as well as adaptation green finance. Take overall responsibility for ensuring a complete and coherent approach to both Paris Agreement alignment and green finance tracking and reporting across all sectors and areas.

Originate and maintain key relationships in the relevant sectors, across clients, investors, authorities, industry bodies, other IFIs and other stakeholders. Represent the Bank in this context including at relevant conferences and events.

Provide inputs to the Bank’s country and sector strategies, as well as other applicable policies and strategies, in the areas covered by the team.

Define the team’s strategic direction and operational goals in its sector. Advise the Managing

Director on all sector related operational and strategic matters, prepare proposals for the annual business plan and budget and provide inputs for business plans.

Act as a key member of the GECA leadership group, working with the Managing Director and other

Directors to define and promote a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence across the GECA group and with other stakeholders in the Bank, maximising synergies.

Accountable for the engagement and effective overall management of the CPD-II team including recruitment, compensation, performance management, coaching and development. Where matrix reporting is in place, work jointly with the country counterpart when setting objectives and completing performance appraisals for relevant staff.

Champion and role model the Bank’s Behavioural Competencies and Corporate Behaviours, ensuring adherence within the team so that the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct are exhibited at all times

Knowledge, Skills, Experience & Qualifications

Qualifications and Skills:

Strong, engaged manager and leader. Ability to motivate team performance through a people centred approach to management. Coaching, mentoring and leadership skills.

Strong capacity for innovation and a demonstrated ability to challenge the status quo and drive new areas of business and policy.

Deep understanding of climate-related investment and policy in one or more of the relevant sectors. It is not expected that the Director should have deep expertise across all sectors covered by the CPD-II team but she/he must have the requisite technical understanding to be able credibly to lead across the full spectrum of the team’s activities.

Strong organisational and management skills. Ability to manage a number of varied and complex tasks, resilient attitude towards conflicting priorities and challenges.

Highly developed communication and negotiation skills suited for a wide variety of people at high level both inside and outside the Bank.

Ability to listen to the views of business partners and to be sensitive to and understand cultural differences, transition success factors and the complexity of political constraints in the countries of operations.

Ability to build effective working relationships with clients and colleagues in a multicultural environment.

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.

Experience and Knowledge:

Significant number of years of relevant industry experience at a major merchant/investment, commercial or development bank, private equity firm, industrial company, asset management firm or auditing/financial consulting firm operating to international standards.

Significant knowledge of, and experience in, one or more of energy transition, sustainable infrastructure, sustainable agribusiness or industrial decarbonisation.

Substantial experience in climate-related issues including a sound understanding of international climate policy and stakeholders.

Experience across a number of different countries and contexts, demonstrating a capacity to operate effectively in a range of environments and respond effectively to rapidly changing circumstances.

Extensive experience of leading complex transactions through the full project life cycle.

Proven track record of delivering both business and policy outcomes in a tough and challenging environment.

Experience of and judgement on integrity matters.

Demonstrated ability to manage a business and a team.

Experience in the Bank’s region and/or fluency in a language of one or more of the Bank’s countries of operations are desirable but not essential.

