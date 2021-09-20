India in a position to adopt net zero target, report says
Published 10:03 on September 20, 2021 / Last updated at 10:03 on September 20, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, International, Other APAC / No Comments
India should target net zero emissions by between 2065 and 2070, and reach a peak in its emissions by 2035, according to a new think tank report.
India can target net zero emissions by between 2065 and 2070, and reach a peak in its emissions by 2035, according to a new think tank report.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.