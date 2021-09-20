Asia Pacific > Malaysia to establish emissions trading scheme, guidelines for voluntary carbon market

Malaysia to establish emissions trading scheme, guidelines for voluntary carbon market

Published 06:08 on September 20, 2021  /  Last updated at 06:08 on September 20, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, CBAM, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Malaysia will develop a domestic emissions trading scheme and draft guidelines to set up a voluntary carbon market, its environment minister said over the weekend.

