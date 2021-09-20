US, EU ink methane pact in push to help get COP26 climate summit back on track
Published 01:53 on September 20, 2021 / Last updated at 01:53 on September 20, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Mexico, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The US and EU have jointly pledged to slash their methane emissions, in an internationally coordinated move seen as a significant step ahead of next month’s UN climate talks, which observers warn are at risk of faltering.
The US and EU have jointly pledged to slash their methane emissions, in an internationally coordinated move seen as a significant step ahead of next month’s UN climate talks, which observers warn are at risk of faltering.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.