Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:51 on September 17, 2021 / Last updated at 12:51 on September 17, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs were little changed after a busy but low-key morning session on Friday, as gas and power markets also calmed following several days of high volatility.
