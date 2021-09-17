China > CN Markets: CEAs rebound somewhat, but activity remains low amid talk of further delays

CN Markets: CEAs rebound somewhat, but activity remains low amid talk of further delays

Published 09:02 on September 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:49 on September 17, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowances (CEAs) rose by 7% over the past week, though activity remains low as talk of further delays in allocating an outstanding 5 billion permits weighs on traders.

