CN Markets: CEAs rebound somewhat, but activity remains low amid talk of further delays
Published 09:02 on September 17, 2021 / Last updated at 09:49 on September 17, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowances (CEAs) rose by 7% over the past week, though activity remains low as talk of further delays in allocating an outstanding 5 billion permits weighs on traders.
