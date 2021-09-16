Head of Research and Innovations, SustainCERT – Luxembourg/Amsterdam/Switzerland/Elsewhere

ABOUT THE POSITION

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals (GS4GG), the most credible and robust climate standard, historically known for its work in carbon markets. SustainCERT’s mandate is to mainstream the credible verification of impacts across our three core markets: environmental markets (carbon and renewable energy markets), corporate sustainability reporting (Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas), and sustainable finance. We do so by scaling adoption of verification and certification to the highest standards across these markets and by launching innovative impact verification solutions that respond to pressing market needs.

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Head of Research and Innovations will own SustainCERT’s ambitious product development roadmap and advisory services activities in close collaboration with the Head of Technology, the Head of Certification and the Head of Commercial. She/he will have two main responsibilities: to manage the Advisory Services department and to manage SustainCERT’s Research and Innovation department. This is an exciting opportunity for a seasoned sustainability professional with a strong background in climate change innovations to join a high growth, software enabled certification company.

The Head of Research Innovations will manage the Research and Innovations team and the Director of Advisory Services supported by a team of sustainability subject matter experts. She/he will coordinate the mobilisation of expertise in support of the Value Change initiative and other strategic initiatives as may be required.

The Head of Research and Innovations will be responsible for the timely delivery of clients’ services in close collaboration with the business development team. Advisory services typically include capacity building and feasibility studies that precede the start of a certification trajectory. With the support of the Operations team, the Head of Research and Innovations will be accountable for relevant internal processes and reporting requirements.

The Head of Research and Innovations will be responsible for strategic new developments including the development of updates to value chain verification requirements, the development of new certification solutions and the design and launch of an emission factor management system. These developments will be managed in a cross-functional way with the support of other departments and under the leadership of the Head of Research and Innovations. The Head of Research and Innovations will drive the formalisation of innovations, product development and market intelligence processes

across the company.

The Head of Research and Innovations will provide strategic advice to the Chief Executive Officer on growth areas and new developments, outlining opportunities to expand and refine the existing product offering.

This position is based ideally in Luxembourg, Amsterdam or Switzerland. Other locations can be considered.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

Management of advisory services activities:

– Understand needs and expectations of clients

– Ensure delivery of advisory services maximises value to client

– Oversee the timely delivery of services (troubleshooting, re-scoping, re-planning as

appropriate)

– Ensure excellent customer experience, setting the foundation for expansion and renewal

– Anticipate future client needs (identification of upselling opportunities)

– Maintain in-house systems

Management of research and innovation activities:

– Owner of SustainCERT’s ambitious product development plans across carbon markets and

corporate value chain solutions

– Formalise product development, innovation and marketing intelligence processes across the

company

– Oversee the conceptualisation, development and delivery of new certification and

greenhouse gas accounting solutions including:

o Emission factor scoring and verification

o Emission factor management software

o Verification of climate related claims at company and product level

o Innovative carbon market solutions

– Drive improvements on existing offerings

– Development of a research agenda in support of the company’s strategy

– Support the Value Change Initiative and other strategic initiatives by providing expert inputs

and overseeing the production of content as required

– Actively contribute to the company’s growth through proactive engagement with other

Head of Departments and strategic advice to the CEO

QUALIFICATIONS

• Minimum 10 years of full-time work experience with an experience in an organization

focused on corporate sustainability reporting / climate change/ impact verification

• Excellent understanding of corporate climate strategies and reporting needs including

Science-based targets and Net-Zero frameworks

• Track record in setting-up a new team, hiring and managing subject matter experts,

designing and implementing workflow processes, driving accelerated growth

• Ability to think outside the box to drive innovation processes across an organization and

propose solutions to complex issues

• Experience in managing co-creation processes with multi-stakeholder initiatives, balancing

competing and conflicting interests to drive consensus based outcomes

• Experience in client facing roles ideally in the sustainability sector

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Service-oriented and a strong team player

• Excellent analytical and writing skills in English

• Proven working experience regarding organisational and time-management skills, accurate

attention to detail; ability to prioritise and multi-task

• Ability to work independently and on own initiative RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Salary will be based on experience and include benefits (e.g 5 weeks paid leave). Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.