Internship, Climate Change & Carbon Markets, Hamerkop – London

Hamerkop was established in 2018 in the United Kingdom and is a boutique consultancy specialising in climate change and climate finance, with the intent to trigger social and environmental impacts. The vision of Hamerkop is a world where international climate finance efficiently and directly services the interests and rights of local communities to a clean and resilient development focused on inclusive welfare. Hamerkop mostly works in developing countries, where it provides advisory services around 3 main pillars:

Climate project certification and implementation. We support climate change mitigation projects to be certified so they can be partially or fully funded through the sale of carbon offsets on the carbon markets. We also support activities implementation and monitor the ongoing impacts generated by these energy access and nature-based solutions projects.

Independent expert advice on the carbon markets. We provide strategic advice for carbon offset buyers on procuring carbon assets and for project developers on retailing strategies, fundraising and dealing with policy issues; and educational support on the state and structure of the carbon markets, and emerging trends.

Climate change policy and projects. We support developing countries to formulate and revise their climate change strategies and roadmaps. We work with international organisations and governmental authorities for the design and assessment of climate change adaptation or mitigation projects (incl. ecosystems conservation and restoration), programmes and policies, eligible for climate finance.

Hamerkop has staff in the United Kingdom, Singapore and Sudan, and has since 2018 been carrying out 57 advisory assignments on energy access, climate change, and natural ecosystems restoration in 29 countries and for 38 organisations. Hamerkop works at the intersection of the public and private sectors, with governments, international organisations, NGOs and private companies.

We help our client design, implement, manage and monitor projects and activities in the energy and forestry sectors that deliver measurable social and environmental impacts and are eligible to climate finance mechanisms.

As a start-up and ambitious company, Hamerkop offers a stimulating work environment. It is a place where you can apply your skills to some of the world’s most challenging, interesting, and meaningful projects worldwide.

Role Description

The selected candidate(s) will support consultancy assignments in the sectors related to natural ecosystems (e.g., agriculture, forestry, and environmental change) and energy (cooking and lighting energy). The internship consists of supporting Hamerkop’s consultants with studies, analytics, and the formulation of projects and policies (in energy access, forestry, and agriculture) in developing countries, and eligible to various climate-related financing mechanisms:

Supporting the delivery of client assignments: emission reduction projects formulation and certification for NGOs and the private sector; forestry and climate projects feasibility and policy development for international organisations and governments; voluntary carbon market strategic advice for NGOs and the private sector.

Supporting business development: identification of opportunities; networking; technical and commercial proposal drafting; concept note drafting; identifying and liaising with partners; sourcing of experts; and follow-up with prospects.

Liaising and building external relationships will be an important part of the role, with a requirement to liaise with project teams, clients, and representatives from partner organisations.

Keeping abreast of fast developing and complex climate change policy and finance development (e.g. COPs, national and international legislations, etc.).

Candidate desired skills and knowledge – Required

BSc or Masters degree in a technical or quantitative field related to climate change

Attention to details, strong analytical and problem-solving skills and ability to produce well-presented, error-free results and reports

Knowledge of climate change, forestry and agriculture issues in the contact of developing countries gained through a degree and a previous experience in a related subject

Curious (exploring new high impact opportunities through all nature-based solutions)

Excellent organisational skills, with the ability to work autonomously

Advanced knowledge of Word, PowerPoint and Excel;

Spoken and written fluency in English

Spoken and written fluency in French

Good verbal and written communication skills

Commitment to supporting the team in a growing and dynamic business

Desired

Masters qualification in agriculture, forestry or environmental science

Knowledge and understanding of greenhouse gas emission accounting

Previous experience working for a consulting company

No previous knowledge of finance is required.

Term of employment

While this position in an internship, it may lead to a permanent position and is not suitable for anyone resuming studies in the new academic year.

The candidate must be based in UK or spend at least 6 months per year in UK.

Recruitment timing

There is no specific timeline and decision will be taken for the right candidate.

Location of position

The role will mostly be based in our co-working space in Hammersmith and/or Covent Garden (with the possibility to work from home from time to time).

Application Process

Please send a single PDF document containing your CV (max 2 pages) and a 1-page value proposition letter (not a cover letter) indicating the possible start date and explaining what you could bring to the team and the organisation. Send this document to careers@hamerkop.co with the subject title “Application: Climate Change & Finance Internship”.

Due to the high level of applicants we receive to our postings, only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

Aligned with our commitment to gender equality, we encourage all qualified candidates to apply.