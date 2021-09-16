Director, Climate Smart Solutions, Radicle – Canada

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent

Target Start: September 2021

Summary:

The Director is a senior-level position reporting directly into the President and will lead the high growth strategy and implementation for our proprietary Climate Smart Certification Software, and its evolution and integration with complementary products, programs, and advisory services (the “Related Services”).

This newly created position is accountable for the development and operation of our Climate Smart Certification Software and Related Services, including the overall project plan for delivering a high-quality, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service design, implementation, and rollout. As the product evolves, the Director will also be responsible for providing leadership to our training and client advisory teams to scale our thought leadership and software into our next phase of growth.

The Director will work closely with our Software, Sustainability Strategy, and Revenue Teams, in addition to senior and executive leadership, to accelerate and scale the vision of our software and the pathways for businesses to identify and adopt emissions reduction opportunities. In this role, you and our growing team will empower business leaders to take climate action within their organizations and demonstrate the real impacts reduction initiatives can have.

Candidates are preferably based in Canada, and willing to travel frequently to our flagship Vancouver, BC, and Calgary, AB offices as may be required to accelerate our development ambitions.

Primary Job Components:

As the Director you will have the opportunity to lead the ambitious and high growth development of our proprietary Climate Smart Certification Software and Related Services (the “Product”):

Engage with team members (Users, Executives, Product Owner) to lead and coordinate an aligned Product vision and to ensure direct and ancillary operations are enabled to executing the Product vision

Maintain surveillance and awareness of the market and relevant customer needs and trends that may be risks or opportunities for overall Product strategy

Become an expert in the Product and industry best practices towards carbon neutral and net zero ambitions

Manage governance and integrity of Product with technical and industry best practices

Champion, manage and report to senior and executive management on Product strategy, budgets, key performance indicators and other relevant project metrics and milestones

Hold accountability for the oversight of all process management, development operations, client teams, line management, and any other services integral to the development, delivery and maintenance of the Product

Lead alignment and collaboration with sales and account management teams to ensure optimized customer excellence and increased growth and client retention along all steps of the customer and Product journey

Work with our Manager of Client Services and Training to innovate and support the business cases for the scale-up of our growing expert and research teams

Lead and collaborate with cross-functional departments to drive accelerated and subscription-driven Software-as-a-Service business growth

Ensure alignment across project teams, leadership, and the organization on Product roadmap

About You:

Radicle is looking for an entrepreneurial and self-motivated professional who thrives on autonomy and ownership over their work. Ideal candidates will bring proven experience within Software-as-a-Service Project Management from a high growth or early-stage technology company and be individuals who are adaptable and proactive, team-players, with a passion for climate solutions and customer excellence. As an ideal candidate, you possess exceptional organizational, communication and collaboration skills. You bring expert level “know-how” in solving complex problems with limited oversight. The coordination of competing priorities and different stakeholders across various projects and initiatives are second nature to you. You complement your fit for this position with a bachelor’s degree in management, business or a related field. Project management related experience and familiarity with project management methodologies and best practices will be required for your success.

YOU + RADICLE:

Radicle is a team driving planet-positive change through a combination of technology and people. Being part of that energy involves working across fast-paced and growing teams with your avant-garde and forward thinking. You will work with product owners, sustainability experts, and value-driving sales teams to set out how best to accelerate emission reductions.

EQ vs. IQ. Our culture embraces both emotional and intellectual intelligence. In fact, we care more about your EQ. Psychological safety is a necessity if we are to reach our ambitious goals. To support this roadmap, we have partnered with CultureSmith, which gives us the tools we need and continued education to ensure leaders stay leaders and teams stay teams.

We invest in our people. We strive to give you a place to grow and thrive outside of your comfort zones, with a team that empowers and supports you every step of the way.

No one is an island. You’ll be called upon by your peers for technical guidance and experience. Since this is a senior position, you’ll have the leadership in accelerating and growing business-to-business SaaS products under your belt to help offer sensible advice. You will be expected to collaborate with your peers both internally and externally to your business unit and given freedoms to express solutions creatively.

We believe growth is a journey. We celebrate failures as learning experiences. Our goal is to course-correct early and often – that’s one way we’ll know we’re on the right path.

To Apply: Share your resume with us at recruiting@radiclebalance.com with the subject line ‘Director, Climate Smart Solutions role’