Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:19 on September 16, 2021 / Last updated at 13:20 on September 16, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs endured another volatile morning session as prices moved €1 either side of Wednesday's settlement, while participants speculated over whether more industrial plants will suspend operations with natural gas prices near record highs, cutting potential demand for EUAs.
