Another California-registered offset project applies for LCFS pathway

Published 21:31 on September 15, 2021 / Last updated at 22:33 on September 15, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

An Idaho-based livestock project certified under California’s compliance offset market is the latest dairy digester to seek a transition to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and supply renewable natural gas (RNG), according to documents posted by state regulator ARB on Tuesday.