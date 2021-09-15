Americas > Annual voluntary carbon market value to hit $1 bln in 2021 -report

Annual voluntary carbon market value to hit $1 bln in 2021 -report

Published 22:10 on September 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:48 on September 15, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The annual value of voluntary carbon market (VCM) transactions is on track to exceed $1 bln this year for the first time ever, building off previous record volumes in 2020 as more entities become involved in the space, according to a report published Wednesday.

