Annual voluntary carbon market value to hit $1 bln in 2021 -report

Published 22:10 on September 15, 2021 / Last updated at 23:48 on September 15, 2021

The annual value of voluntary carbon market (VCM) transactions is on track to exceed $1 bln this year for the first time ever, building off previous record volumes in 2020 as more entities become involved in the space, according to a report published Wednesday.