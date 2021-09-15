Legislative timelines may push back Pennsylvania’s RGGI entrance in 2022
Published 21:34 on September 15, 2021 / Last updated at 22:29 on September 15, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Legislative timelines may delay the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) implementation of its RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade rule next year, with the outcome potentially causing the Keystone State to join later in 2022.
Legislative timelines may delay the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) implementation of its RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade rule next year, with the outcome potentially causing the Keystone State to join later in 2022.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.