Legislative timelines may push back Pennsylvania’s RGGI entrance in 2022

Published 21:34 on September 15, 2021 / Last updated at 22:29 on September 15, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Legislative timelines may delay the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) implementation of its RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade rule next year, with the outcome potentially causing the Keystone State to join later in 2022.