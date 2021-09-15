California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) soared to a new record high on Wednesday morning after Governor Gavin Newsom (D) survived a recall election, with traders adding that aggressive buying had caused prices to pop more than $1 on the day.
NA Markets: California allowances surge to new all-time high above $26 after recall election
California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) soared to a new record high on Wednesday morning after Governor Gavin Newsom (D) survived a recall election, with traders adding that aggressive buying had caused prices to pop more than $1 on the day.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.