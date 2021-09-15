NA Markets: California allowances surge to new all-time high above $26 after recall election

Published 17:58 on September 15, 2021

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) soared to a new record high on Wednesday morning after Governor Gavin Newsom (D) survived a recall election, with traders adding that aggressive buying had caused prices to pop more than $1 on the day.