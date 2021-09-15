International > Investor group wants oil firms to avoid ‘overreliance’ on offsets

Investor group wants oil firms to avoid ‘overreliance’ on offsets

Published 13:26 on September 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 13:33 on September 15, 2021  /  International  /  No Comments

Oil and gas companies should minimise the use of offsets in their strategies to align with a net zero emissions pathway, a report from leading global investors stated on Wednesday.

Oil and gas companies should minimise the use of offsets in their strategies to align with a net zero emissions pathway, a report from leading global investors stated on Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software