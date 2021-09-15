Climate Finance Manager, UpEnergy – Africa/Flexible

About Us:

UpEnergy ( www.upenergygroup.com ) brings aspirational products that save energy and improve health within reach of low-income customers. We develop distribution channels that sell efficient and clean energy technologies. We finance our product subsidies and our growth via bespoke projects that generate carbon emissions reductions that we produce for global partners seeking emissions reductions and social impact co-benefits.

We sell products under our SmartHome brand, and through partnerships with other brands. We operate regional distribution hubs and build relationships directly with customers through the SmartHome sales operation. We’ve seen 100%+ year on year growth for many years and have reached over 800,000 African households with products that deliver health and income benefits. A typical SmartHome stove saves each family we reach about 9% of their annual income while reducing air pollution.

UpEnergy has a 10 year track record of building projects that overperform expectations in the generation of emissions reductions, and that deliver on our the energy savings promise to our customers. We are one of the largest developers by volume of projects focused poverty alleviation through energy savings and fuel switching. Our team has a collective 50 years of experience and is at the forefront of Paris-era project finance.

About the role:

UpEnergy is at a time of exciting growth, expanding both in terms of product and geographic portfolio. We seek a Climate Finance Manager to help lead the financing of new projects and the marketing of our growing VER and ITMO portfolio. The Climate Finance Manager will manage the initiation of new investor relationships, advise on downstream activities related to our carbon generating activities across multiple markets and products, and be an integral part of negotiations of voluntary and compliance off-take agreements with customers around the globe.

Key Responsibilities

Project Finance Management

Develop and support relationships with capital partners

Manage relationships with existing investors

Work closely with other members of senior management to ensure consistency and alignment of carbon asset strategy

Secure financing for expansion projects

Emission Reduction Marketing Management

Manage relationship with retailers and corporate buyers while establishing new partnerships

Generate leads for ERPAs in line with UpEnergy’s Corporate Strategy

Negotiate ERPA price, volume and terms with a variety of buyers

Work with the team to strategically market UpEnergy credits

Finance and Risk Management

Work with finance team to assess sales opportunities against revenue objectives

Develop systems to manage and diversify sales opportunities with retailers and end buyers

Develop innovative and bespoke marketing initiatives highlighting the direct relationship between offset purchase and the ability to subsidize individual technologies on the ground

Leadership & Management

Be a driving force on UpEnergy’s finance and origination teams

Work closely with the technical carbon team, Business Development Director, Director of Climate Finance, and other leaders to set company strategy regarding the development and management of various carbon assets

Set KPIs and goals for financing and off-take activities

Desired Skills, Characteristics, and Experience

A team player with a strong work ethic.

Orientation towards continuous improvement of team, and self.

Established relationships with carbon retailers, potential investors in the sector, etc.

Experience in project and carbon finance.

Track record of working with carbon retailers and off-takers and familiarity with ERPA structures

Management of a carbon credit portfolio

Excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills.

Strong organizational skills

Experience managing processes and people

Willing to travel occasionally to our different markets

Bachelor’s Degree required

Compensation

UpEnergy offers highly competitive compensation and benefits combined with an attractive bonus/profit sharing structure.

Why Join Us?

A Unique Culture UpEnergy encourages teamwork, creativity, and experimentation. We are not afraid to develop new project types, or to roll up our sleeves and tackle challenging operating environments. We stay close to our market, understand our customers, and have a lot of fun while doing our work! Opportunity to do things in a new way As a leader in a fast moving industry, our team is constantly evolving, iterating and learning how to improve our business. This means endless opportunities for a self-starter to initiate new ways of doing things or experimenting ways to help us improve. Personal and Career Growth At UpEnergy we value both personal and professional growth. We have built a culture of mutual learning and encourage our team to take on projects that expand their knowledge, expose them to parts of the business where they are most interested. Create Lasting Impact Our clean energy products bring positive impact to both our planet and the low-income communities we work in. We pledge to recycle revenue into the communities we serve and we work alongside our customers to make sure they benefit from our products.

To Apply:

Please send a customized cover letter highlighting your relevant experience, and the specific areas of UpEnergy’s work that most interest you, to jobs@upenergygroup.com.

Start date & Location

The preferred location is an UpEnergy market in Africa though we can sometimes be flexible for fantastic candidates. The start date for this position is soon as possible. However, given the current COVID pandemic, we put safety first when it comes to start date and location.

Love UpEnergy, but looking for a different role?

If you don’t think this role is the right fit for you, but you identify with UpEnergy’s mission and values, why not check out our other openings or drop us a line? There are many ways to make clean energy products available to more communities, and if you are the right person to play a role in this mission, let’s stay in touch, and let’s build something together!