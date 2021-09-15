Newsom wins gubernatorial recall election to preserve California climate policies

Published 04:46 on September 15, 2021

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) survived a recall election on Tuesday, keeping California's suite of carbon reduction policies in tact as the state’s Democratic-leaning voting bloc rejected a GOP-backed effort to oust the first-term governor.