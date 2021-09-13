Manager, Technologies for Natural Climate Solutions, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Manager, Technologies for Natural Climate Solutions

Location: Washington, DC or remote (working during US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Director, Nature-based Innovations

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS ) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

The rapid evolution of computing power and emerging digital technologies provides an opportunity to streamline monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) and other elements of nature-based carbon project development. To this end, Verra is looking for a Manager, Technologies for NCS, to lead our work in assessing potential opportunities and designing pathways and systems to take advantage of remote sensing (RS), artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), distributed ledgers (DL) and other established and emerging technologies, in Verra standards, tools, programs, and registry, especially as they relate to natural climate solutions (NCS).

A day with Verra’s Innovations Team might include…

Leading team meetings focused on the use of established and emerging technologies to overcome barriers and streamline NCS project implementation.

Collaborating with key external stakeholders (e.g., project proponents, corporates, verifiers, technology providers, and other market participants) and internal staff (e.g., Innovation, Program, and Registry Teams) to identify opportunities to take advantage of and/or embed new technologies into the VCS and other Verra standards.

Researching new and emerging approaches for monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of GHG reduction and removal projects.

Writing proposed updates to Verra rules and procedures to enable the use of promising technologies for NCS projects (i.e. forest carbon, blue carbon and agricultural land management activities).

Developing concept notes and proposals for sharing promising ideas and opportunities with external audiences, including potential partners and funders.

Supporting the Program Team in responding to technology-related inquiries.

Representing Verra at technology-focused conferences, workshops and events.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Developing recommendations and an action plan for how the VCS Program, and other Verra frameworks and tools, can be enhanced to facilitate the use of emerging technologies and managing the implementation of this plan.

Assessing the feasibility of Verra monitoring its NCS removal projects for reversals over the long term and assisting with the implementation of this system.

Supporting the development of new VCS or other Verra program methodologies, tools, and guidance that involve the use of RS, models, and other technologies.

Identifying and evaluating potential forestry or agriculture technology-based pilot projects and methodologies/tools, and collaborating with external partners on their development and

Assessing external data sets and technology-related submissions for use in deforestation risk maps and baseline allocation tools.

Representing Verra in the Singapore Development Bank’s Sustaintech Xcelerator.

Establishing and managing strategic partnerships, where appropriate.

You bring with you…

At least five years of relevant professional experience focused on the use of technology (in particular remote sensing, AI/ML and related models) to solve complex environmental challenges, ideally for forest and/or other nature-based projects.

Technical background and demonstrated understanding of earth sciences, statistics, and data sciences.

A relevant Master’s degree (e.g. remote sensing/GIS, data science, earth sciences, forestry, software engineering, etc.).

Understanding of carbon markets, specifically approaches to MRV of NCS offset projects, and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners in this space (in particular REDD+ projects).

Experience working with a variety of stakeholders, including software developers, scientists, and carbon offset project developers.

An innovative, strategic thinking mindset for solving complex and interconnected challenges.

Strong project management skills with the ability to work independently, be persistent and juggle competing priorities.

A collaborative and solution-oriented disposition with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Expanding your network of professionals working on carbon and related sustainable development initiatives, including corporate buyers, technology providers, NGOs, project developers, and others.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

Mentoring Verra staff and supporting their development.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a leader, go-to resource, and a reliable and capable member of the Innovation Team.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable and credible solutions to challenges.

Verra becomes a recognized leader in the use of technology to support voluntary carbon market offset project development.

Monitoring and verification processes are streamlined, costs are lowered, and quality improved, leading to improved and scaled-up implementation of Verra projects and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to implementing innovative solutions that drive finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, we pay employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $74,301 to $84,356, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.