UK pushes IMO for zero emissions shipping target in wake of national goal
Published 22:53 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:53 on September 13, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK pushed Monday for global shipping emissions to reach zero by 2050, a move that would significantly increase stringency from the current 50% goal under the UN's International Maritime Organisation (IMO), which foresees revising its emissions strategy in 2023.
The UK pushed Monday for global shipping emissions to reach zero by 2050, a move that would significantly increase stringency from the current 50% goal under the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO), which foresees revising its emissions strategy in 2023.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.