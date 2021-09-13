Aviation/CORSIA > UK pushes IMO for zero emissions shipping target in wake of national goal

UK pushes IMO for zero emissions shipping target in wake of national goal

Published 22:53 on September 13, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:53 on September 13, 2021  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK pushed Monday for global shipping emissions to reach zero by 2050, a move that would significantly increase stringency from the current 50% goal under the UN's International Maritime Organisation (IMO), which foresees revising its emissions strategy in 2023.

