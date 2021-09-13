Director, Cumberland Forest Project, The Nature Conservancy – Charlottesville, VA/Remote

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, our teams create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together.

NatureVest is the impact investment unit of The Nature Conservancy. NatureVest’s mission is to create and transact investable deals that deliver conservation results and financial returns for investors. Our vision is based on the conviction that capital markets, businesses and governments must invest in nature as the long-term capital stock of a sustainable, equitable and more efficient economy.

The Nature Conservancy seeks a proven and motivated forester to lead the forest operations of its 253,000 acre Cumberland Forest project in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. One of the largest land conservation projects in the Conservancy’s 68-year history, and one of its most innovative, Cumberland Forest brings together impact investment, sustainable timber harvest, climate resiliency, carbon markets, and recreational and economic opportunities for people and communities in the Central Appalachians.

The high-profile project is structured as an impact investment that seeks both financial returns and conservation results, demonstrating a new approach to conservation on a grand scale. The properties include the 153,000-acre property in Virginia, known as The Highlands, and a 100,000-acre property spanning Kentucky and Tennessee, known as Ataya. Together these land deals represent one of the largest eastern U.S. forest conservation projects in TNC’s history. Moreover, the project represents the future direction for the Conservancy’s land conservation in the United States and provides an opportunity for talented staff to become a part of this ground-breaking effort.

The Director, Cumberland Forest Project plays a leadership role in Cumberland Forest by directing forest management planning, forest operations and certification, and forest information management across the 253,000 acres. Management of the properties will focus on maintaining and restoring forest health, protecting and improving water quality, providing outdoor recreation opportunities, and supporting local economies. The Central Appalachian Forest Manager is a key player in the overall management of Cumberland Forest and works in collaboration with a team of other Conservancy staff that is responsible for the overall success of the project.

The Nature Conservancy, a non-profit conservation organization with more than a million members, is known for a balanced approach to conservation that provides for human needs in rural and urban locations locally and globally, while protecting native animals and plants by safeguarding the lands and waters they need to survive. The organization has protected more than 11 million acres in the United States and some 60 million acres internationally, and is the largest freshwater and marine conservation organization globally.

Our mission is to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends. As indispensable to our success as our unifying mission, vision, goals and measures, are our unique values: Integrity Beyond Reproach; Respect for People, Communities, and Cultures; Commitment to Diversity; and One Conservancy. These values are the distinguishing attributes that characterize how we conduct ourselves in our drive for tangible, lasting results. These attributes are convictions deeply held by all who represent The Nature Conservancy.

The Nature Conservancy is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Our commitment to diversity includes the recognition that our conservation mission is best advanced by the leadership and contributions of people of diverse backgrounds, beliefs, and cultures. Recruiting and mentoring staff to create an inclusive organization that reflects our global character is a priority and we encourage applicants from all cultures, races, colors, religions, sexes, national or regional origins, ages, disability status, sexual orientations, gender identities, military or veteran status or other status protected by law.

